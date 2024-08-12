Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE THQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. 131,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,323. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

