Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE THQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. 131,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,323. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.95.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
