Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Acacia Research stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 675,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,964. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,902.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,902.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 497,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

