Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.19. 247,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,579. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

