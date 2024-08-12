ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.21. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 28.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

