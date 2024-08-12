Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

