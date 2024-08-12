Aerodrome Finance Price Hits $0.66 (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $106.15 million and $17.21 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,203,234,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,203,234,470.243409 with 572,150,495.4089761 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.66836009 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $12,794,152.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

