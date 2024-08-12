AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Update

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of AFC Ajax stock remained flat at $12.40 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. AFC Ajax has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

