AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.60. 8,486,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.30.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

