AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

IWV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.35. The company had a trading volume of 211,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,143. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $322.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

