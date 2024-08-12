AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,550 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. 680,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,410. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

