Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.80

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Air China Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 293.33 and a beta of 0.32.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.
