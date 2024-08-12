Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AKRO traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 382,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,452,376. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

