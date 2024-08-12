Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.90%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $2,289,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.