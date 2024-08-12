Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Price Performance

Shares of ABCS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.31. 1,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

