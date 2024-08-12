American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,624,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

