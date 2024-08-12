American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 3.6%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 43,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 978,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

American Superconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $728.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

