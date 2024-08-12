AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target Lowered to $1.60 at Roth Mkm

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of POWW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 130,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,049. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). AMMO had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMMO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.