AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMN. UBS Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $4.22 on Monday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,554. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Boston Partners raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,481,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396,805 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 378,266 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

