Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.92.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $747,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after acquiring an additional 680,976 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 460,473 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $24,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

