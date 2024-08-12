Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $70.20

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 928,460 shares of company stock worth $575,312,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

