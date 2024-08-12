Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $33.44

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

