Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hibbett (HIBB)

Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/7/2024 – Hibbett is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2024 – Hibbett is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Hibbett had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $87.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Hibbett is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2024 – Hibbett is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2024 – Hibbett is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Hibbett is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Hibbett is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of HIBB remained flat at $87.49 during trading hours on Monday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
