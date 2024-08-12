Analyzing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Broadway Financial and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadway Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $34.75 million 1.35 $4.51 million $0.30 17.17 Eastern Bankshares $566.59 million 4.66 $232.18 million $2.85 5.25

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 4.66% 2.16% 0.21% Eastern Bankshares 48.38% 5.14% 0.68%

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Broadway Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

