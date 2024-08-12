Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.35. 1,651,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

