Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 3.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 63,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $95.27. 9,864,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,204,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

