Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,024 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 2.6% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.29. 1,996,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.