Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 308,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 802,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $73,190. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Angi by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Angi by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Angi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

