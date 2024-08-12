Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Antero Resources stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.55 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,377 shares of company stock worth $3,529,384 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

