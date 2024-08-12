Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 288,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,536. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

