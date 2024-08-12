Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CEO Acquires $994,856.25 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcosa Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ACA stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
