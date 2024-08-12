Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CEO Acquires $994,856.25 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

