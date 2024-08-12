ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.02

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 882442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $46,580.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,861,846.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $46,580.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,861,846.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,040 in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

