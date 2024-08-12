Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 989 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.32. 870,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,735. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

