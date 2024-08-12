Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,399. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

