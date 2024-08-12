Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,717. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

