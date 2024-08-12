Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

TSEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 116,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,219. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

