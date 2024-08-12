Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $4.40 on Monday, reaching $520.33. 256,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

