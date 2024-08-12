Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of GMS worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,693,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GMS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens dropped their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

