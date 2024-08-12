Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 214,851 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 89.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214,851 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,232,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 7,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,509,867. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,308 shares of company stock worth $25,334,530 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

