Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 745 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.1 %

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $176.79. 22,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $147.35 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

