Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $18.10 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 612,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,102,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.19% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,760,124. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. 1,076,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

