Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,210 shares of company stock worth $18,181,369 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AJG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.07. 117,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,377. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $215.37 and a twelve month high of $290.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

