Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 3,958 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.70. 17,362,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,333,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.49.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

