Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 890,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

