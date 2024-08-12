Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $722,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.24. 1,645,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,951. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

