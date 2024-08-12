Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 371,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 128,146 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 160,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.35. 1,580,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1568 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

