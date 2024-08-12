Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $643,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 267,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock worth $5,871,215. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QCOM traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,541,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.90.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
