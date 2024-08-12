Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 110,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.34. The stock had a trading volume of 743,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,120. The stock has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.99 and a 200-day moving average of $350.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.