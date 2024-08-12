Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BINC. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,814,000.

Shares of BINC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. 248,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,357. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

