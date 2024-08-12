Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

