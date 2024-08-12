Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 831 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.98. 4,822,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

